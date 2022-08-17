Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $29,377.88 and approximately $22,824.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013524 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
