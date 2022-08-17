Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $29,377.88 and approximately $22,824.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

