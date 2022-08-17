ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $32.14. 47,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 72,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

