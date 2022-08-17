Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

