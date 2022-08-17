Aluna.Social Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $250,498.49 and approximately $102,045.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069173 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history."

