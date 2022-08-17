American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $337,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 101,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,084. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

