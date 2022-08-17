American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,761. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.