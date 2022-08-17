Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.78

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 9798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 466,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 772,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

