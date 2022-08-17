AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $634,360.88 and approximately $3,768.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

