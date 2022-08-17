Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

