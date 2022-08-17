Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.6% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $10.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.52.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

