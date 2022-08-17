Analysts’ New Coverage for August 17th (AMWD, AWI, AZEK, BECN, BLD, BLDR, CASY, CNM, DOOR, FBHS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 17th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get American Woodmark Co alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.