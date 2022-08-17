Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Corteva (CTVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

8/9/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $72.00.

8/8/2022 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

8/8/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

8/8/2022 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $68.00.

7/14/2022 – Corteva is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $64.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 1,721,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,767. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

Get Corteva Inc alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corteva

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.