Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $47.00

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

