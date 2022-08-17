Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $173.32

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.68.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $307.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,471,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,857,000 after acquiring an additional 179,349 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $2,971,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 21.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.