Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) PT at $33.62

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DV opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,891,088 shares of company stock worth $177,494,738. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 348,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 163,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.