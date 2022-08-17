Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $22.20

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Embraer Stock Performance
NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
