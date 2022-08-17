Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $22.20

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

About Embraer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $12,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 483,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 243,364 shares in the last quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

