Analysts Set Expectations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.05 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The company had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 436.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

