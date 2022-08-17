Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $133.21

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

