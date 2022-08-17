Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $1,455.00

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEGXF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.98) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.