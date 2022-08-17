Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $52.50

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
