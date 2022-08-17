Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $52.50

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

