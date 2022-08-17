Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):

8/16/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138.20 ($166.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($166.75) price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($181.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £126 ($152.25) price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £134 ($161.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($166.75) price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £129 ($155.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/29/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138 ($166.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/21/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LON:FLTR traded up GBX 75.34 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting £107.90 ($130.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,235. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market capitalization of £18.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,435.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,962.12.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

