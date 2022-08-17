Analyzing Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) & Its Competitors

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 567 2124 2346 94 2.38

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $37.22, indicating a potential upside of 34.04%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 134.35%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 14.24 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.24

Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.96% -0.23% -1.65%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

