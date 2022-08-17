Analyzing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 4.28 $12.05 million $0.34 32.00

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 12.55% 4.22% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.02%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.