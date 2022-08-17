Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 835,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

