Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Coursera Stock Performance
NYSE:COUR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 835,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
