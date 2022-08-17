Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.32

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.32 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.01). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04), with a volume of 59,536 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £96.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.27.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

