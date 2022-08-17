Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $458.66 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $458.66 million and approximately $139.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,297.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

