Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.