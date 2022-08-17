Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.20

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 193.26 ($2.34), with a volume of 197219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60 ($2.33).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £943.90 million and a P/E ratio of 326.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.51.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 6,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,525.25).

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

