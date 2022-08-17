Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APLS opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

