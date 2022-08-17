Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $30.08 on Friday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Aperam Announces Dividend

About Aperam

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.