Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Aperam alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.