Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Reaches $339,180.87

Apron Network (APN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $339,180.87 and approximately $365,302.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

