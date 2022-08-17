Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.