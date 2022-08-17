Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Arcellx Price Performance
ACLX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
