Arcona (ARCONA) Price Hits $0.0903

Arcona (ARCONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Arcona has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Arcona coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Arcona has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $14,051.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.
About Arcona
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona.
Arcona Coin Trading
