ArdCoin (ARDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,867.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $20,867.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00066829 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.