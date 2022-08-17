Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

