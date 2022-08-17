Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Arianee has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $125.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee.

Buying and Selling Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

