Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.46. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 51,705 shares traded.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.49 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.