Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 6,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.15% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

