ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,720 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 9,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

