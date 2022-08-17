Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

