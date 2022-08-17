Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Down 0.6%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.35 ($3.42) and last traded at €3.38 ($3.44). 2,188,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.40 ($3.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.