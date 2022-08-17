Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

