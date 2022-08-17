Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

DFAX opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

