Ascent Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

ODFL stock opened at $310.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

