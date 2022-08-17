Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

BMY opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

