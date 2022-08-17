Ascent Group LLC Buys 3,186 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

