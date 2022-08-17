Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $259.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average is $255.74.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

