Ascent Group LLC Purchases 440 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $757.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

