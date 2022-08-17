ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,536. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

